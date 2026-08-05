The King has begun his summer break in Scotland by planting a royal rose at the Castle and Gardens of Mey in Caithness.

Charles spends the first week of August at the castle every year, coinciding with the birthday of his grandmother, the late Queen Mother.

During his time at the castle, Charles planted the King’s Rose, which was cultivated by David Austin Roses in partnership with The King’s Foundation and named in his honour, in the castle’s Diamond Jubilee Rose Garden.

It is not the first time the King has added to gardens. In August 2005, Charles and Camilla – then the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – planted two sycamore trees at the front of the castle.

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