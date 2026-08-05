King Charles begins summer break by planting royal rose in grounds of Scottish castle
The King has begun his summer break in Scotland by planting a royal rose at the Castle and Gardens of Mey in Caithness.
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Charles spends the first week of August at the castle every year, coinciding with the birthday of his grandmother, the late Queen Mother.
During his time at the castle, Charles planted the King’s Rose, which was cultivated by David Austin Roses in partnership with The King’s Foundation and named in his honour, in the castle’s Diamond Jubilee Rose Garden.
It is not the first time the King has added to gardens. In August 2005, Charles and Camilla – then the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – planted two sycamore trees at the front of the castle.
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The King’s Rose has also been planted at The King’s Foundation sister sites – Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire.
The Castle and Gardens of Mey was one of the beloved residences of the Queen Mother, who purchased the castle in 1952.
It is now managed and run by The King’s Foundation, which oversees a range of green spaces with personal significance to the King.
The Queen Mother typically spent three weeks at the castle in August each year and the King, who has visited from a young age, has continued this tradition.
The Castle and Gardens of Mey will open to the public for tours from Wednesday August 12.