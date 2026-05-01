Hundreds of school children and islanders welcome the King to Bermuda
Charles arrived in Bermuda on Thursday evening after a four-day state visit to America where he helped put the UK-US special relationship on a firmer footing
The King was officially welcomed to Bermuda with a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry.
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Charles stood in the heart of the British overseas territory’s former capital St George’s for the event watched by hundreds of school children and islanders.
A 21-gun salute heralded the King’s arrival in the aptly named King’s Square, where a guard of honour was waiting and he was received by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Bermuda Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Simons.
Charles arrived in Bermuda on Thursday evening after a four-day state visit to America where he helped put the UK-US special relationship on a firmer footing.
The monarchy’s soft power diplomacy is seen as its strongest weapon in support of the UK’s overseas interests and it appears his host President Donald Trump was won over.
Read More: Charles and Camilla tell US ‘thank you for the warmth of your welcome’
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A parting gift came from the US leader who lifted tariffs on Scottish whisky after an intervention by the Queen and King.
Some of the islanders had come prepared for the royal visit, with one little boy, Theo Godfrey, aged four, dressed like a guardsman in a red tunic and imitation bearskin hat, and many of the children lining the square waved Union flags.
His mother purchased the outfit from the official Buckingham Palace shop two years ago and joked “he’s worn it ever since!”
Charles stood on a dais as the royal salute was given by the troops and remained motionless as the national anthem was played by a regimental band.
Parade Commander, Major Kenji Bean invited the King to inspect the guard of honour and he walked with Charles as he strode past the troops.
After the official welcome the King went to meet the crowds shaking hands with well-wishers as the military band played Bob Marley and the Wailers song Jamming.