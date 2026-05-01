The King was officially welcomed to Bermuda with a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry.

Charles stood in the heart of the British overseas territory’s former capital St George’s for the event watched by hundreds of school children and islanders.

A 21-gun salute heralded the King’s arrival in the aptly named King’s Square, where a guard of honour was waiting and he was received by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Bermuda Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Duncan Simons.

Charles arrived in Bermuda on Thursday evening after a four-day state visit to America where he helped put the UK-US special relationship on a firmer footing.

The monarchy’s soft power diplomacy is seen as its strongest weapon in support of the UK’s overseas interests and it appears his host President Donald Trump was won over.

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