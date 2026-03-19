The King donned his sturdy shoes as he marked the opening of England's newest nature reserve at the treasured Seven Sisters cliff landscape and walked part of the King Charles III England Coast Path on its launch.

On his visit to the beauty spot on Thursday, Charles also trekked two kilometres to mark the launch of the longest managed coastal walking route in the world, the King Charles III England Coast Path.

The 13 reserves declared so far, including the nature-rich chalklands of Seven Sisters, East Sussex, now cover an area of 65 square miles, twice the size of the city of Brighton.

The Seven Sisters National Nature Reserve has become the 13th part of the King's series of nature reserves, marking the halfway point to creating or expanding 25 national nature reserves by 2028.

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He walked the path alongside passers-by wearing his lounge suit and brown brogues, armed with a walking staff.

Rambler Sharon Willmoore, 76, was out walking with her friend when she said she was "amazed" to see the King.

She said: "Not what we were expecting at all, just out for a nice walk and someone said the King was along there."

As Charles approached the white cliffs landmark, he said they were the ones "I avoided hitting when I was in the Royal Navy".

The King also spoke to a group of cyclists who said they were riding e-bikes, to which he joked: "Cheaters."

Natural England is officially launching the path, which passes through the Seven Sisters nature reserve, as the 2,700-mile route nears completion.

Officials behind the scheme estimate the coast path, which has been nearly two decades in the making, would take a year to walk - with weekends off.

Polly Martin, of National Trails UK, who met the King on Thursday, said she is hoping the launch will raise awareness that the work that trails officers do in "good weather, bad weather, is incredible".

She said she sees "today as a celebration" of all the work that has been done to make the path open and useable.

Ms Martin added: (We're) hoping the coast path named after the King will make people more aware of the importance of national trails."