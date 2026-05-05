King Charles tipped to visit Republic of Ireland in 2027
Irish President Catherine Connolly could invite Charles and Camilla on visit to UK this month
King Charles, freshly returned from the US, could soon be planning his next trip, with the monarch set to be invited to visit the Republic of Ireland next year.
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Irish President Catherine Connolly is visiting the UK this month and is likely to pass on an invite for Charles III and Queen Camilla to visit in 2027, according to the Irish Times.
The King and Queen took part in the first visit British state to the US since 2007 last week and were very impressed with the Oval Office, according to Donald Trump.
The US president treated the couple to a state dinner and royal welcome as they toured Washington DC, before visiting Harlem in New York City.
On their return to the UK, the couple said: “Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year."
They might now be looking forward to another, albeit much shorter, journey if - as expected - they are given an invite to Dublin. A formal invite has yet to be offered and no official announcement has been made.
King Charles has frequently visited Ireland and recently strengthened his connection by pulling a pint of Guinness at the Gate Brewery in London. He was praised by instructors for his technique and the quality of his pour.
While the Republic of Ireland has been a historically treacherous country for a British monarch, relations were softened in 2011 when Queen Elizabeth II made a landmark visit. This was the first time a monarch had made the trip in 100 years and she famously made an apology for "things we wish had been done differently or not at all".
Ms Connolly's office said: “A visit to the Irish community in Britain is a priority for President Connolly and plans are under way for an official visit to London and Leeds later this month. The details of the programme are being finalised.”
The King has not made an official visit since his 2023 Coronation, but gave a special message on St Patrick's Day and paid tribute to the times he has visited in the past.