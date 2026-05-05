King Charles, freshly returned from the US, could soon be planning his next trip, with the monarch set to be invited to visit the Republic of Ireland next year.

Irish President Catherine Connolly is visiting the UK this month and is likely to pass on an invite for Charles III and Queen Camilla to visit in 2027, according to the Irish Times.

The King and Queen took part in the first visit British state to the US since 2007 last week and were very impressed with the Oval Office, according to Donald Trump.

The US president treated the couple to a state dinner and royal welcome as they toured Washington DC, before visiting Harlem in New York City.

On their return to the UK, the couple said: “Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year."

They might now be looking forward to another, albeit much shorter, journey if - as expected - they are given an invite to Dublin. A formal invite has yet to be offered and no official announcement has been made.