By Henry Moore

King Charles has confirmed his cancer treatment is set to be reduced in the New Year as he continues his road to recovery.

In a rare update on his battle with cancer, the Monarch called on Brits to make sure they get checked for the illness as early as possible, as he hailed the work of nurses and doctors across the NHS. Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year and he postponed all public-facing engagements for a period. Speaking as part of a joint broadcast by Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, the King said: “Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.

Britain's King Charles III gestures, as he visits the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives.” The King stressed the importance of getting checked for cancer, even if it inconvenient or embarrassing. “Too often, I am told, people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable,” he said. “If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part. “A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told either they don’t need further tests, or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow.” Stressing the importance of early diagnosis and prevention, he added: “I have also learned something that troubles me deeply – at least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them.

King Charles III speaking during the state banquet for the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender. Picture: Alamy