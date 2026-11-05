The King “relishes” the “tough parts” of his role as King and lives for helping the UK renew relationships with nations where political issues are at play, a senior palace aide has said. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/Getty

By Chay Quinn

The King “relishes” the “tough parts” of his role as King and lives for helping the UK renew relationships with nations where political issues are at play, a senior palace aide has said.

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Charles has completed a busy nine-day tour of the Caribbean dominated by the controversial topic of slavery reparations that culminated in the head of state opening a Commonwealth summit where the issue was central. He made solo trips to the Bahamas and a state visit to Guyana, and in Antigua and Barbuda was joined by the Queen when he presided over the meeting of Commonwealth leaders, in his role as head of the family of nations. His role as head of state means he is above party politics, giving him an edge over elected politicians and meaning he is a “great secret weapon” for the Government. Read More: King and Queen release new pictures after Caribbean trip Read More: All of the countries for which Charles is still King - and how can they remove him?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave as they depart Antigua and Barbuda following their attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026. Picture date: Wednesday November 4, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

A senior palace aide said one central theme of the King’s overseas state visits is: “The King is not just king for the easy parts of the job, but the tough parts of the job, too. “In fact, that’s probably the part of the job that he relishes most, whether that’s leading on the environment, whether it’s renewing and refreshing and reinvigorating relationships with nations where there have been some complex political issues at play, that is what he lives and breathes for. “We have to tread quite a careful line sometimes between government policy and the King’s role.” In his speech to launch the summit, Charles said the transatlantic slave trade “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow”, but did not offer an apology. The King was widely praised for his state visit to America earlier this year but had faced warnings from Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey who voiced concerns about Charles being embarrassed by President Donald Trump and repeatedly called for the trip to be cancelled. Charles’s high-stakes address to Congress was one of a number of hurdles he overcame during his sternest diplomatic test to date, but it was also seen as an opportunity to deliver on palace objectives in support of the Government who requested the trip.