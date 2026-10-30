The King has said slavery will be discussed at a Commonwealth leaders' summit next week

King Charles III, accompanied by Steven Jacobs, a minister within Guyana's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, visiting Independence Park. Picture: PA

By Sophie Clark

King Charles has visited the site where enslaved people were executed in Guyana after British authorities put down one of the largest uprisings of the colonial era.

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The King spent time on his state visit at Independence Park, in the capital Georgetown, where 33 people involved in the Demerara Rebellion of 1823 were hanged. The park is now an area where schoolchildren play sports. Although it is understood the Government has not advised Charles to offer an apology or reparations for slavery, in keeping with established policy, The King began his nine-day Caribbean trip on Tuesday by acknowledging the “great suffering of the past”. He also confirmed a discussion of slavery will be on the agenda at a Commonwealth leaders’ summit he will open in Antigua next week. Read more: Commonwealth chief says 'time has come' for King Charles to apologise for slavery Read more: King acknowledges 'great suffering and injustices of the past' on Caribbean royal tour - but does not apologise for slavery

King Charles III speaks with Steven Jacobs, a minister within Guyana's Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, at Independence Park. Picture: PA

Charles was joined at the park by Guyana’s culture minister Steven Jacobs who showed the King a plaque commemorating those who were condemned to death and hanged from gallows erected on site. The rising was initiated by Jack Gladstone, an enslaved man on a plantation owned by Sir John Gladstone, father of future British prime minister William Gladstone. In August 1823, Jack Gladstone rang a bell to signal the start of the rebellion, which was then crushed with brutal and deadly force. His father, Quamina became a national hero of Guyana after he was killed in the uprising. Jack Gladstone remained enslaved and was sent to St Lucia.

King Charles III greets young people on his way to visit the Independence Park. Picture: PA