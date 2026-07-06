The King has taken a ride in a British Army tank during his first visit to the Royal Tank Regiment (RTR) since becoming Colonel-in-Chief.

Charles arrived at the Tank Museum in Bovington, Dorset, on board a 1920 Pattern Rolls-Royce armoured car as the centre celebrated its families’ day for the relatives of the regiment’s personnel.

The late Queen arrived on the same vehicle when she visited the museum in 1997 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Cambrai.

When asked later what he thought of the armoured car, the King joked: “Very slow.”

He took over the title of head of the regiment in 2023 following his mother’s death.

Charles was given a tour of the museum including the Tank Story Hall where staff explained the history and significance of tanks from the First World War up to the modern day.

He also met four of the RTR’s former Colonels-Commandant, who each served as the ceremonial head of the regiment.