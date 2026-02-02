This was the second consecutive year Charles has surprised the Sandringham 5KYW group on his Norfolk estate ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4

King Charles III and volunteer Sarah Byatt (left) at a marshal point speak to members of the Sandringham parkrun. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Charles cheered on participants on Saturday morning and chatted with local members of Move Against Cancer's 5K Your Way (5KYW) group. Dr Lucy Gossage, an oncologist and co-founder of 5KYW, said on Sunday the King's support has helped change the public's perception of what it is to live with cancer and shows the importance of exercise for patients with the condition. "As co-founder, I feel really humbled that, you know, there are thousands of different support groups, and the fact that he has identified with one of ours," she said. "We know he (the King) loves fresh air and community and being outside, and maybe of all the cancer support groups, this is one that just resonated with him.

King Charles III and Sarah Byatt at a marshal point watches runners in the Sandringham parkrun. Picture: Alamy

"I was in the Nottingham group, so I had no idea (he had visited) until I got home. Literally, my phone had gone mental," she added. "I guess for the people there it was pretty amazing, but actually for the charity as a whole, I think we just feel really grateful that the King has chosen to talk about the work that we do, because we know what we do makes a difference. "We know what we do changes lives, and to have someone with such a huge platform advocate for us means the world." Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024. This was the second consecutive year Charles has surprised the Sandringham 5KYW group on his Norfolk estate ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4. The royal family's Instagram account also posted photographs of Charles waving at the runners and greeting participants to promote the charity's work.

King Charles III greets Sarah Byatt. Picture: Alamy