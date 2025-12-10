The King has joined senior Christian clerics from the UK and Middle East for an Advent service celebrating "light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season".

Charles attended the service at Westminster Abbey where the congregation was drawn from churches across the country to mark the run-up to Christmas.

In a foreword to the official order of service, the King, who is a committed Anglican Christian, said: "It is a great joy to gather with you in the most glorious setting of Westminster Abbey as we celebrate the light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season of Advent.

"This period is one of preparation, of readying ourselves and looking forward to the wonder of Christ's birth.