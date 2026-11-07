King Charles has spoken of his deep personal horror at the transatlantic slave trade during his visit to the Caribbean this week.

It is a message that sits alongside a much bigger conversation taking place at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting: what should the relationship between Britain and the Caribbean look like now, and what role should the British monarchy play in it?

There are two connected questions here. The first is about an apology for the slave trade and the possibility of reparations. Andy Burnham has said that conversation needs to happen, even if it does not necessarily lead to full reparations. The second is about whether Caribbean countries still want the British monarch, currently King Charles, as their head of state.

The Palace has to respect those conversations. Some Caribbean leaders want to discuss reparations and an apology for the exploitation of individuals and islands during the transatlantic slave trade. Some also want to consider whether they want to retain the King as their head of state. And, according to reports today, Charles is relatively relaxed about countries deciding to change that arrangement.

He would not be the first royal to take that position. I remember similar comments from the late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, during a visit to Canada. He made the point that if a country decided it no longer wanted the monarch as its head of state, it need not become a battle. As I recall, he said something along the lines of: we don't do this for the good of our own health.

There is a certain generosity in that approach. Countries should be free to decide their own constitutional arrangements. But I wonder whether the Palace has considered the possible consequences of being so relaxed about the departure of the monarchy from parts of the Commonwealth.

Because there is a question here that goes beyond the Caribbean, if the King yields his position as head of state in some of those countries, could that eventually come back to haunt the monarchy here in the UK?

I don't think that would happen quickly. I believe there is a deep, deep attachment to the monarchy in this country, and any change to our own constitutional arrangements would be a very different proposition. It might never happen at all.

But I do wonder whether the Palace has any misgivings about the pressure that is beginning to build. It is not just about reparations and an apology for the transatlantic slave trade. It is also about the role of the monarch in parts of the Commonwealth, and whether those countries still want that relationship.

Queen Elizabeth II held the Commonwealth very close to her heart. We heard that repeatedly during her lifetime. I wonder whether she would have been quite as relaxed as Charles is reported to be today about those islands deciding to go their own way.

There is nothing wrong with recognising that those countries must make their own decisions. But the Palace should be aware that the consequences may not stop at the shores of the Caribbean. The question of the monarchy's place in the Commonwealth could, one day, prompt a wider question about its place at home.

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Listen to Shelagh Fogarty from 1-4pm Monday to Friday on the LBC app.

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