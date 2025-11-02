The King has released a statement in the aftermath of Saturday's mass stabbing incident on a train in Cambridgeshire.

The King expressed concern for the victims and thanks to the emergency services for their response to the attack. Picture: Getty

By Alex Nichol

The King and Queen are leading tributes to those affected by the Huntingdon mass stabbing as they express their "deepest sympathy and thoughts" in the wake of the incident.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the King expressed his sympathy for the victims of the horrific attack: "My wife and I were truly appalled and shocked to hear of the dreadful knife attack that took place on board a train Cambridgeshire last night. Our deepest sympathy and thoughts are with all those affected, and their loved ones" He also praised the response of the emergency services: "We are particularly grateful to the emergency services for their response to this awful incident -Charles R" Read More: LIVE: Two Britons in custody as police rule out terror for train mass stabbings Read More: MP praises 'incredible bravery' of police officers following 'tragic and shocking' mass stabbing

A message from His Majesty The King, following the attack in Cambridgeshire. pic.twitter.com/Cs7Sq5e6Rp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 2, 2025

Armed officers boarded the train and arrested the two suspects within eight minutes of the first 999 calls from passengers, who raised the alarm at about 19:42 Of the nine people thought to have life-threatening injuries, four have been discharged, and two remain in a life-threatening condition. British Transport Police said in a press conference that two British nationals had been arrested in relation to the incident and there was "nothing to suggest" that it was terror-related. In a statement released on social media on Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer said: "The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. "My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response."Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police."

Ben Obese-Jecty, Mp for Huntingdon. Picture: House of Commons/Roger Harris

Ben Obese-Jecty, MP for Huntingdon, has praised the "incredible bravery" of Cambridgeshire Constabulary in their response to last night's "tragic and shocking" mass stabbing that has left nine people fighting for their lives. He told LBC's Matthew Wright: "Credit to Cambridgeshire Constabulary - I met with the chief constable late last night and he reassured me around some of the way the response took place - the first officers on the scene were actually local response officers - the type you might see on a local Saturday night and armed police followed after - but incredible bravery from those officers for dealing with this situation." Passengers who protected others during a knife attack on a train near Huntingdon “embody the best of Britain”, Sir Ed Davey has said.

Police officers walk along the platform near an LNER Azuma train at Huntingdon Station on November 1, 2025. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images