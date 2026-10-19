The King has expressed his “deepest sympathy” following the deadly fire at a Canadian military base which killed four members of the armed forces and injured 39.

Of the 39 people who were taken to hospital after the fire at the Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday, 19 are in a critical condition.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the event – caused by a fast-moving grass fire – as one of the worst peacetime tragedies for Canada’s military on domestic soil.

Charles, who is monarch of Canada, said he and the Queen were “greatly shocked and saddened” in a message of condolence to those affected by the tragedy.

Read More: Four killed in fire at Canadian military base named - as Streeting offers ‘deepest condolences’

Read More: At least four dead and dozens in critical condition after ‘disaster’ fire at Canadian military base - as PM says nation is in 'mourning'

The King wrote: “My wife and I were greatly shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.

“Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, and with all those who have been injured or otherwise affected at this most difficult time.

“We extend our particular admiration and gratitude to the military and civilian emergency services, healthcare workers and all those who have responded with such courage and dedication in the most challenging circumstances.

“Above all, we send our special thoughts and prayers to the people of Alberta, and to the Canadian Armed Forces and their families.”

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has also sent his deepest condolences.

In a post on X late on Sunday, Mr Streeting, in a message to the victims and their families, wrote: “My deepest condolences to all those mourning the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who tragically lost their lives at the base in Wainwright – and with those who have suffered injuries during this terrible incident.

“To our Canadian friends – we stand with you and grieve with you.”

Shadow defence secretary David Reed said he was “deeply saddened to hear this devastating news”.

He wrote on X: “My thoughts and prayers are with the four members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have tragically lost their lives, and with their families, friends and fellow service personnel at this incredibly difficult time.”

Canadian military officials revealed on Sunday that the incident stemmed from a fast-moving grass fire, which was thought to have been kept under control.

Major General Wade Rutland said military officials knew about the fire for hours but believed it was sufficiently contained to allow training to continue before winds suddenly shifted, sending flames racing towards the soldiers.

He said a commander at the scene told him soldiers went from seeing no fire to having flames upon them in less than a minute.

Mr Carney gave a televised address to the nation on Sunday and said those affected included reservists and soldiers from the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, one of Canada’s most storied military regiments.

The Wainwright base is one of the country’s busiest military training bases, where soldiers prepare for combat operations and come from across the country to train.

Officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were called to the base shortly after 4pm on Saturday over reports of a fire in a training area, with the injured taken to hospitals across Alberta, including in Edmonton and Calgary.