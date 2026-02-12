King Charles has reportedly denied contributing to the £12million Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor paid to his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

It comes after the Sun reported the Queen contributed around £7million to the payout, with the King adding a further £1.5million.

Andrew, who denies any wrongdoing, claims he does not remember meeting Ms Giuffre but paid her $15million to settle a civil sexual assault lawsuit in 2022.

The palace on Thursday reportedly rejected claims the King had contributed to the payout, alongside his mother, the late Queen and his father, Prince Phillip.

A source told the outlet: "As far as anyone knows, he has still not repaid a single penny of the millions he borrowed.

"The money from the Royal Family bought her silence but denied Virginia her day in court and the chance to openly challenge his account of what happened."

The latest revelations about the settlement come as Thames Valley Police confirmed it is holding talks with the Crown Prosecution Service over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Detectives investigating the former prince say the talks with prosecutors relate to allegations of misconduct in public office regarding Andrew's decade as a UK trade envoy.

Documents in the latest release of the Epstein files allegedly show Andrew sharing government information with paedophile financier Epstein.

"As part of this assessment, we have engaged in discussions with Specialist Crown Prosecutors from the CPS," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said on Wednesday.

Police said the information is being evaluated to determine whether a criminal offence is suspected and whether a full investigation is needed.

LBC has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.