The King expresses his hope "by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil" that there might be more awareness of the "need to bring things back together again"

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the premiere of Finding Harmony: A King's Vision. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The King has said in a new Prime Video documentary that he "wasn't going to be diverted" from his environmental campaigning, despite the criticism he faced over the decades.

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, which is being released on the streaming giant next month, looks back at Charles's Harmony philosophy and lifelong commitment to green issues. In the 90-minute film made in collaboration with his charity The King's Foundation for Amazon MGM Studios, the King says that the situation is "rapidly going backwards" with mankind "actually destroying our means to survival". But he expresses his hope "by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil" that there might be more awareness of the "need to bring things back together again". Charles is seen collecting eggs from his chickens at their "Cluckingham Palace" coop on his Highgrove estate, and reveals his love of a crispy baked potato, declaring that "red Duke of Yorks" are the best variety for this. Actress Kate Winslet, who narrates the film, also recounts how Charles was "haunted" by the criticism he faced after he said in a 1986 television interview that he talked to plants.

The documentary describes how the King, as Prince of Wales, emerged as a key figure on the environment over the years, making regular keynote speeches, despite "cries from some that he should take a back seat", Winslet said. The King, in new footage, adds: "I just felt this was the approach that I was going to stick to. A course I set and I wasn't going to be diverted from." After an academic comments that the world is not on the "trajectory" needed to limit the worst effects of climate change, Charles remarks: "It's rapidly going backwards, I've said that for the last 40 years, but anyway, there we are...I can only do what I can do, which is not very much - anyway. "People don't seem to understand it's not just climate that's the problem, it's also biodiversity loss, so we're actually destroying our means of survival, all the time. "To put that back together again is possible, but we should have been doing it long ago. We've got to do it as fast as we can now."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the premiere of Prime Video's Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Picture: Alamy

He adds: "Maybe, by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil, there might be a little more awareness... of the need to bring things back together again." Winslet meanwhile says: "While explaining his passion for organic gardening to the press, Prince Charles made a comment that has haunted him ever since." Archive footage of him describing how he talks to plants is included in the film. Ian Skelly, co-author of the King's 2010 Harmony book, said: "Those criticisms really upset him. He got treated very unfairly, seen very unfairly, and those of us that knew him better were quite upset by that. "It was difficult to know how to respond, but I really felt for him." Charles had said in 1986: "I just come and talk to the plants, really - very important to talk to them, they respond."

Kate Winslet introduces the film at the premiere. Picture: Alamy