The King was joined by the Prince and the Princess of Wales for the 2pm mass at Westminster Cathedral, along with Princess Anne and the Duchess's immediate family.

By Frankie Elliott

King Charles and several other senior Royal Family members led mourners at the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral today.

The King was joined by the Prince and the Princess of Wales for the 2pm mass, along with Princess Anne and the Duchess's immediate family. He arrived to pay his respects without Queen Camilla, who pulled out of attending just two hours before the private family service began, as she continued her recovery from acute sinusitis. The disgraced Duke of York also made a rare appearance outside Windsor, accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York. His public career was effectively ended after details of his friendship with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became public six years ago.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent. Picture: Alamy

The disgraced Duke of York also made a rare appearance outside Windsor, accompanied by his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York. Picture: Alamy

The requiem Mass, a Catholic funeral, is the first to be held for a member of the monarchy in modern British history. Picture: Alamy

Among the other royals attending were the Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence, the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent's brother, Prince Michael of Kent, and his wife, Princess Michael of Kent. Former Formula One world champion Sir Jackie Stewart and actresses Rula Lenska and Dame Maureen Lipman were also among the mourners at the cathedral for the funeral, which was conducted by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of the Roman Catholic church in England and Wales. Read more: Trump’s love of royals key to state visit as 'special relationship' strained Read more: Duchess of Kent’s coffin arrives at Westminster Cathedral on eve of funeral The requiem mass, a Catholic funeral, is the first to be held for a member of the monarchy in modern British history. A devout follower of the Roman Catholic faith, the Duchess became the first member of the Royal Family to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years, doing so in 1994, and it was her wish to have her funeral at Westminster Cathedral. During the requiem mass, a message from Pope Leo XIV was read out by Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendia, the apostolic nuncio - the diplomatic representative in the UK of the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church. Once the service finished, the coffin of the Duchess of Kent was slowly carried from Westminster Cathedral and placed inside the royal hearse. Following closely behind was the Duke of Kent, who used a walking stick before carefully making his way down the front steps. Behind him stood other family members, as well as the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Katharine, the wife of the late Duke of Kent — cousin of Queen Elizabeth II — died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of September 4, aged 92. Picture: Getty

The coffin of the Duchess of Kent was slowly carried from Westminster Cathedral and placed inside the royal hearse. Picture: Alamy

The Duke of Kent leaves Westminster Cathedral, central London, following the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent. Picture: Alamy