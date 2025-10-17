Charles, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, will pray together during an ecumenical service in the Vatican

The visit will mark the King's first meeting with Pope Leo XIV since his election in May 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The King is set to become the first British monarch to pray in public with the Pope in almost 500 years.

The historic moment marks the first time a monarch has done so in front of onlookers since the Reformation and will take place when he makes a state visit to the Vatican. Charles, Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, will pray together during an ecumenical service in the famous Sistine Chapel, a symbolic moment of the continuing dialogue between their two churches. The two-day visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church in the Vatican, is understood to be deeply significant for the King personally and will celebrate the Papal Jubilee held every 25 years. Read more: Prince Andrew acted 'entitled to sex with me,' Virginia Giuffre alleges in posthumous autobiography Read more: Aboriginal Australians perform for King Charles in London at 40th anniversary of Uluru Handback A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said about the trip planned for next Wednesday and Thursday with the Queen: “The visit will mark Their Majesties’ first meeting with Pope Leo XIV since his election in May 2025. “The visit will also mark a significant moment in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England, of which His Majesty is Supreme Governor, recognising the ecumenical work they have undertaken and reflecting the Jubilee year’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

King Charles, Supreme Governor of the Church of England (pictured with Pope Francis) and Pope Leo XIV, head of the Catholic Church, will pray together during an ecumenical service in the famous Sistine Chapel. Picture: Alamy

“This will be the first state visit, since the Reformation, where the Pope and the Monarch will pray together in an ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel, and the first time the monarch will have attended a service in St Paul’s Outside the Walls, a church with an historic connection to the English Crown.” The King and Queen were due to make the state visit to the Holy See in April but the health problems of Pope Francis meant the trip was postponed, although the couple did privately meet the pontiff who died later that month. Charles is also being recognised for the British monarchy’s historic association with the Papal Basilica of St Paul’s Outside the Walls in Rome, the seat of a Benedictine Abbey, and will be made “Royal Confrater” of the abbey. In centuries past monarchs provided for the upkeep of the tomb of St Peter, the first pontiff, at the basilica. King Henry VIII famously broke ties with Rome and established the Church of England, and during the following centuries relations between the English state and the papacy were marked by “mutual distrust”, said a Church of England spokesperson. The ecumenical movement, a drive towards worldwide Christian unity which began early in the 20th century, has seen Anglicans and Roman Catholics working towards this goal. The spokesperson said: “The recognition of His Majesty with the Royal Confrater title, happens in that context – following more than a hundred years of deeper and warmer relations between the United Kingdom and the Vatican, and between the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church.”

King Charles (then Prince Charles) and Camilla visited Pope Benedict XVI in Rome in 2009. Picture: Alamy