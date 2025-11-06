The King has formally removed Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s prince title and his HRH style by issuing a Letters Patent.

Details have been published by the Crown Office in The Gazette, the UK’s official public record.

The entry read: “THE KING has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribute of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘Prince’.”

On the weekend, it was confirmed Andrew will be stripped of his honorary rank of vice-admiral, which he was awarded on his 55th birthday in 2015.

The rank is his last remaining honorary military title since he handed back the others in 2022 over the Epstein scandal.

Ministry of Defence sources said they were examining whether Andrew would revert to the rank of commander, which he achieved during his active military service, or if he would lose his naval rank completely.

Andrew’s Duke of York title has already been removed from the Roll of Peerages.

Andrew has been associated with the Royal Navy since 1979, when he began officer training at Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth.

He subsequently served as a helicopter pilot and was part of the task force deployed to retake the Falklands following the Argentinian invasion in 1982.

He ended his active naval career in 2001 with the rank of commander, but later received honorary promotions including to vice-admiral in 2015.

The former prince denies sexually assaulting the late Virginia Giuffre, who alleged this happened on three occasions, including when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Meanwhile, pressure is building on Andrew to give evidence before a powerful US Congressional committee.

Members of the House Oversight Committee have called for the former prince to reveal what he knew about the actions of Epstein.