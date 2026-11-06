The monarch has just returned from a nine-day trip to the Caribbean where he attended a a Commonwealth summit

King Charles III attends the Commonwealth Youth Forum during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

The King is "fully open" to being removed as head of state across Commonwealth realms and will serve for as "long as they wish".

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The Royal Family will not stand in the way of Commonwealth countries forging a different future, with a senior aide saying it will "serve when it's wanted". The monarch has just returned to the UK following a nine-day trip to the Caribbean, which was dominated by the topic of slavery reparations. Following the trip, which saw Charles visit the Bahamas, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, where he was joined by Andy Burnham, the senior aide said: "The King and the Royal family are there to serve the people of these regions for as long as they wish. Read more: King and Queen release new pictures after Caribbean trip Read more: 'My heart is filled with horror': King Charles speaks of his 'profound personal sorrow' over slave trade

King Charles III and Queen Camilla board a plane as they depart Antigua and Barbuda. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"But if they don’t wish it any more, then we really are fully open to that. "The family serves when it’s wanted and, if not, then a new arrangement can be found." The King was joined by the Queen during his visit to Antigua and Barbuda, where he presided over the meeting of Commonwealth leaders, in his role as head of the family of nations. In his speech to launch the summit, he said the transatlantic slave trade "fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow" but stopped short of offering an apology.

The aide added: "You'll have seen that the King was delighted to go along to the events which marked Barbados's transition into a republic. "It's also just worth remembering that there's actually nothing unusual in this. Seventeen countries transitioned from being realms to republics in the reign of the late Queen. "So there is nothing unusual about it. It's really all a matter of what countries want to do." Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, said: "I am a republican.

Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne said he would "like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic.". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

"So if you asked me about my personal view, I would like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic." During the visit, Charles also praised the "leading role" of the Royal Navy in helping to enforce the end of slavery. The royal aide added that the King "relishes the tough parts" of his role head of state. They said: "The King is not just king for the easy parts of the job, but the tough parts of the job, too.

King Charles III with cricket legend Sir Viv Richards (left) during his trip. Picture: PA Images/Alamy