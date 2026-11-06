King Charles is 'fully open' to Commonwealth realms removing him as head of state
The monarch has just returned from a nine-day trip to the Caribbean where he attended a a Commonwealth summit
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The King is "fully open" to being removed as head of state across Commonwealth realms and will serve for as "long as they wish".
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The Royal Family will not stand in the way of Commonwealth countries forging a different future, with a senior aide saying it will "serve when it's wanted".
The monarch has just returned to the UK following a nine-day trip to the Caribbean, which was dominated by the topic of slavery reparations.
Following the trip, which saw Charles visit the Bahamas, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda, where he was joined by Andy Burnham, the senior aide said: "The King and the Royal family are there to serve the people of these regions for as long as they wish.
Read more: King and Queen release new pictures after Caribbean trip
Read more: 'My heart is filled with horror': King Charles speaks of his 'profound personal sorrow' over slave trade
"But if they don’t wish it any more, then we really are fully open to that.
"The family serves when it’s wanted and, if not, then a new arrangement can be found."
The King was joined by the Queen during his visit to Antigua and Barbuda, where he presided over the meeting of Commonwealth leaders, in his role as head of the family of nations.
In his speech to launch the summit, he said the transatlantic slave trade "fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow" but stopped short of offering an apology.
The aide added: "You'll have seen that the King was delighted to go along to the events which marked Barbados's transition into a republic.
"It's also just worth remembering that there's actually nothing unusual in this. Seventeen countries transitioned from being realms to republics in the reign of the late Queen.
"So there is nothing unusual about it. It's really all a matter of what countries want to do."
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, said: "I am a republican.
"So if you asked me about my personal view, I would like to see Antigua and Barbuda become a republic."
During the visit, Charles also praised the "leading role" of the Royal Navy in helping to enforce the end of slavery.
The royal aide added that the King "relishes the tough parts" of his role head of state.
They said: "The King is not just king for the easy parts of the job, but the tough parts of the job, too.
"In fact, that’s probably the part of the job that he relishes most, whether that’s leading on the environment.
"Whether it’s renewing and refreshing and reinvigorating relationships with nations where there have been some complex political issues at play, that is what he lives and breathes for.
"We have to tread quite a careful line sometimes between government policy and the King's role."