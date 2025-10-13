The King is to host the first incoming state visit by a German president for 27 years next month.

The visit will take place less than two months after Charles hosted US President Donald Trump for a high-profile stay at the historic Berkshire residence in September.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be feted by Charles and the Queen at Windsor Castle from December 3 to December 5.

Unusually, it marks the third incoming state visit hosted by the monarch this year - with the King also welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron in July.

Charles is still undergoing treatment for cancer but showing no let-up in his busy schedule.

The monarch, 76, is also travelling to Italy at the end of this month for an outgoing state visit to Vatican City to meet the Pope.

The King travelled to Germany with Camilla in 2023 for the first state visit since his accession.

He received a standing ovation when he delivered the first speech by a British monarch during a session of the Bundestag federal parliament and told a packed chamber he wished to "renew the pledge of friendship between our nations".

President Steinmeier, who attended the King and Queen's coronation two years ago, will be accompanied by his wife, Elke Budenbender - a former judge.

Further details of the visit will be released in due course but are set to include a ceremonial welcome, a grand state banquet in the castle's St George's Hall, and talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.