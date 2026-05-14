King Charles warned of 'a dangerous world' as he met with members of the Golders Green community in a show of solidarity following a string of recent antisemitic attacks.

The King has visited Golders Green and met the Jewish victims of the stabbings in the neighbourhood last month in a show of support for the community.

Charles visited a Jewish Care charity centre on Monday to meet victims Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, also known as Norman Shine, along with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

The chief rabbi told the King they “appreciate it enormously” that he had made the visit.