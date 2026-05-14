King warns of ‘a dangerous world’ as he meets Golders Green victims in the wake of antisemitic attacks
Charles visited a Jewish Care charity centre to meet victims Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, also known as Norman Shine, along with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
King Charles warned of 'a dangerous world' as he met with members of the Golders Green community in a show of solidarity following a string of recent antisemitic attacks.
Listen to this article
The King has visited Golders Green and met the Jewish victims of the stabbings in the neighbourhood last month in a show of support for the community.
Charles visited a Jewish Care charity centre on Monday to meet victims Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, also known as Norman Shine, along with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
The chief rabbi told the King they “appreciate it enormously” that he had made the visit.
Read More: Met Police hub attacked in Golders Green close to scene of suspected terror attack
Read More: Extra police to protect Jewish communities as Met pledges 100 more officers after Golders Green attacks
Charles also spoke with members of the Jewish community police force Shomrim, who were involved in responding to the attacks on April 29.
There were cries of “long live the King” and one man told Charles he was “always welcome” in the area.
The King told him “it’s a dangerous world isn’t it?” and responded “I know” when the member of the public said: “What happened in Golders Green was horrific”.
Charles told others further down the long line of people waiting to see him: “I hope I haven’t disrupted your normal activities too much.”