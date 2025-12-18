The King was praised for pulling the "perfect" pint of Guinness when he marked the launch of a new brewery and visitor attraction by pouring the popular tipple.

Charles stood behind the bar during his tour of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery London in the heart of Covent Garden and was expertly guided in the ritual of creating a pint by Guinness experience ambassador Leo Ravina.

With glass in hand, the King was told to hold it "at a 45 degree angle - very important - it's not 46 or 44, precisely 45" and pulled the pump towards him and then stopped when the glass was around three quarters full.

Drinkers have to famously wait for their pint of Guinness to settle before it can be topped up - with the total pouring process taking 119-and-a-half seconds - and the King chatted to his guide before adding the last drops.

