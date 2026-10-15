The King has hailed his “special connection” with Wales during an address to the Welsh Parliament.

He spoke at the ceremonial opening of the Senedd on Thursday, attending the event with the Queen for the first time since he became monarch.

Chants of “not my King” and “down, down, down with the Crown” could be heard as Charles and Camilla greeted First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and Huw Irranca-Davies, the Llywydd (presiding officer) outside the parliament.

The ceremonial opening follows a Senedd election and includes an address by the King to Members of the Senedd in the Siambr (debating chamber).