King Charles hails ‘special connection’ with Wales during special Senedd address
Charles speech at the opening of the Senedd was the first time he had attended the event with Camilla sinmce becoming monarch
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The King has hailed his “special connection” with Wales during an address to the Welsh Parliament.
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He spoke at the ceremonial opening of the Senedd on Thursday, attending the event with the Queen for the first time since he became monarch.
Chants of “not my King” and “down, down, down with the Crown” could be heard as Charles and Camilla greeted First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and Huw Irranca-Davies, the Llywydd (presiding officer) outside the parliament.
The ceremonial opening follows a Senedd election and includes an address by the King to Members of the Senedd in the Siambr (debating chamber).
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He said on Thursday: “I have always felt immensely privileged, and proud, to have had such a special connection with Wales – with its language, its culture and its landscape – for so much of my life.
“As you take forward your task of government, we know you will bear always in mind, and draw inspiration from, those shared strengths, as you work on behalf of the people of this most special corner of the Earth.”
“Pob bendith ar eich gwaith er lles y wlad arbennig hon,” he added in Welsh, meaning: “Heartfelt thanks for your work for the welfare and success of this special land.”