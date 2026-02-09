Charles was meeting well-wishers after arriving by train when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?”

King Charles was heckled during a visit to the town of Clitheroe. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Members of the public erupted in fury after a heckler confronted the King about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during a royal walkabout at a train station.

A video of the heckler was posted by anti-monarchy campaign group Republic. It comes days after the King was confronted over his brother during a royal visit to an Essex village. Read more: King Charles heckled over Andrew and Epstein during royal walkabout in Essex Read more: Prince and Princess of Wales reveal they are 'deeply concerned' about Epstein scandal as they break silence

Charles was meeting well-wishers after arriving by train when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?”. Picture: Republic

During a royal walkabout through Dedham last Thursday, a heckler, who was standing behind the metal barriers, asked the monarch whether he'd "pressurised" the police to investigate his Andrew. The man shouted: "Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?" However, the man was soon approached by police officers who walked with him away from the barriers. A member of the crowd shouted: "Your Majesty, will your family help with the Epstein investigation?" The King did not respond and turned away, while another woman told the reporter: "Oh, shut up." Photographs of Andrew released in the Epstein files had also been scattered around the street in Dedham including a controversial picture of the former prince crouching over an unidentified woman. It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales publicly commented on the Epstein scandal and the fallout involving William’s uncle Andrew. William and Kate today said they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations which have engulfed the Royal Family and the government. It is the first time the views of William and Kate have been known about the crisis. Today, they said their thoughts "remain focused on the victims".

The former Prince Andrew pictured with Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Picture: Getty