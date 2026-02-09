Crowd furious as King Charles heckled again over Andrew’s ties to Epstein
Charles was meeting well-wishers after arriving by train when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?”
Members of the public erupted in fury after a heckler confronted the King about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during a royal walkabout at a train station.
Charles was meeting well-wishers after arriving at Clitheroe in Lancashire by train, when a man shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew?”
The question prompted loud boos from the rest of the crowd, some of who wore Union Jack flags to greet the monarch.
One keen fan also brought along a Corgi puppy. Charles then waved his goodbyes before getting into a car.
A video of the heckler was posted by anti-monarchy campaign group Republic.
It comes days after the King was confronted over his brother during a royal visit to an Essex village.
During a royal walkabout through Dedham last Thursday, a heckler, who was standing behind the metal barriers, asked the monarch whether he'd "pressurised" the police to investigate his Andrew.
The man shouted: "Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?"
However, the man was soon approached by police officers who walked with him away from the barriers.
A member of the crowd shouted: "Your Majesty, will your family help with the Epstein investigation?" The King did not respond and turned away, while another woman told the reporter: "Oh, shut up."
Photographs of Andrew released in the Epstein files had also been scattered around the street in Dedham including a controversial picture of the former prince crouching over an unidentified woman.
It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales publicly commented on the Epstein scandal and the fallout involving William’s uncle Andrew.
William and Kate today said they are "deeply concerned" by the ongoing revelations which have engulfed the Royal Family and the government.
It is the first time the views of William and Kate have been known about the crisis. Today, they said their thoughts "remain focused on the victims".
The prince is en route to Saudi Arabia for the start of a three-day tour of the Middle East country, spending his first day with the Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Ahead of the visit, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.
"Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."
The remarks echoed the King and Queen's support for the many victims of paedophile Epstein. Charles and Camilla became the first senior royals to publicly voice their support for many women and girls who suffered appalling abuse by him.
Last October, Charles and Camilla said: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."
But the King is now facing growing calls to issue an fresh apology after new allegations that Epstein facilitated sexual encounters for Andrew at royal residences emerged.
Buckingham Palace has issued a formal apology over Andrew's relationship with the Epstein or acknowledged wrongdoing.
Andrew moved from his Windsor mansion, the Royal Lodge, to the King’s Sandringham Estate on last Tuesday, sparking massive uproar among staff, who were told they could reject working for him.
The former prince is featured a number of times in the Epstein files but has previously strongly denied any wrongdoing.
The investigation is ongoing.