The King has been confronted over his brother Andrew's ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a royal visit to an Essex village.

During a royal walkabout through Dedham on Thursday, a heckler, who was standing behind the metal barriers, asked the monarch whether he'd "pressurised" the police to investigate his disgraced younger brother.

The man shouted: "Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?"

However, the man was soon approached by police officers who walked with him away from the barriers.

Shortly afterwards, a journalist in the crowd also tried to probe into the Royal Family's involvement in the case, asking whether they would cooperate with the investigation into the late financier.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer 'sorry for believing Mandelson’s lies' as he fights for his future

Read more: Andrew's arrival 'provokes Sandringham strike' as staff told they can reject working for disgraced royal

A member of the crowd shouted: "Your Majesty, will your family help with the Epstein investigation?"

The King did not respond and turned away, while another woman told the reporter: "Oh, shut up."

But Davies persisted, adding: "Do you have a message for the victims. Your Majesty?"