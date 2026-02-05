King Charles heckled over Andrew and Epstein during royal walkabout in Essex
The King has been confronted over his brother Andrew's ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a royal visit to an Essex village.
Listen to this article
During a royal walkabout through Dedham on Thursday, a heckler, who was standing behind the metal barriers, asked the monarch whether he'd "pressurised" the police to investigate his disgraced younger brother.
The man shouted: "Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?"
However, the man was soon approached by police officers who walked with him away from the barriers.
Shortly afterwards, a journalist in the crowd also tried to probe into the Royal Family's involvement in the case, asking whether they would cooperate with the investigation into the late financier.
Read more: Sir Keir Starmer 'sorry for believing Mandelson’s lies' as he fights for his future
Read more: Andrew's arrival 'provokes Sandringham strike' as staff told they can reject working for disgraced royal
A member of the crowd shouted: "Your Majesty, will your family help with the Epstein investigation?"
The King did not respond and turned away, while another woman told the reporter: "Oh, shut up."
But Davies persisted, adding: "Do you have a message for the victims. Your Majesty?"
The King was then led away from the crowds to continue the walkabout.
Towards the end of their royal visit, they listened to a choir of schoolchildren in the street and briefly went into the Essex Rose Teahouse where the monarch unveiled a plaque and cut a cake.
After going back outside, Charles and Camilla spoke to more members of the public before leaving in a Bentley.
Photographs of Andrew released in the Epstein files had also been scattered around the street in Dedham, as per the East Anglian Daily Times, including a controversial picture of the former prince crouching over an unidentified woman.
Adrian Sharpe, a 62-year-old handyman from Dedham, was among the crowds and said the visit was "nice and casual really for a village event - obviously high security".
Asked about the heckler, he said: "I think it's pointless really as what Andrew's done is what Andrew's done, it's not what King Charles has done is it?
"He's his own person. They've taken the HRH off of Andrew. What else can they do? Surely it's a police matter now."
This comes after Andrew moved from his Windsor mansion, the Royal Lodge, to the King’s Sandringham Estate on Tuesday, sparking massive uproar among staff, who were told they could reject working for him.
Andrew is featured a number of times in the Epstein files but has previously strongly denied any wrongdoing. The investigation is ongoing.