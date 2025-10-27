The Royal Family has faced growing calls for Prince Andrew to be booted out of the Royal Lodge as more revelations connecting them to infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein are unearthed

King Charles greets members of the public as he arrives at Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

King Charles has been heckled during a cathedral visit by a protester asking about Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The protester shouted at Charles: "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? "Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew? Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?" The King ignored the heckler at Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire. Others waiting to see the Monarch told the protester to "shut up". The King, wearing a grey suit, continued to make his way through the crowd, greeting well-wishers. This comes as the disgraced Prince and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have reportedly agreed to leave the Royal Lodge, but only if they get two homes in return.

Charles meets members of the public following his visit to Lichfield Cathedral. Picture: Getty

Crowds, which included former Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant and fans from Italy and the US, waited outside for hours to catch a glimpse of Charles after he met community groups and volunteers inside the cathedral. One member of the public told the King it was “amazing” to be able to meet him as he had been waiting to see him since 5am. Some members of the crowd waved flags, held posters and photographs and chanted “God save the King” as the royal spent time shaking hands and speaking to people during his visit to the city. Inside the cathedral, Charles was serenaded by a choir as he made time to speak to members of dozens of community groups, including representatives from the city’s foodbank and Liberty Jamboree, which supports young people with learning or physical disabilities, and volunteers from the cathedral’s embroiderers. Much of the activity was centred around the Table for the Nation, which was crafted from 5,000-year-old Fenland black oak and originally created for Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee year as a symbol of unity and hope.

King Charles IIl looks at Common Threads on the Table for the Nation positioned in the Nave of Lichfield Cathedral and crafted from 5,000-year-old Fenland Black Oak. Picture: Getty

Talks between Andrew and the Palace have reportedly intensified in recent days, with the ex-Duke demanding Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage, in any exit deal. Fergie, who lost all her royal titles when Andrew gave his up earlier this month, has also demanded Adelaide Cottage, where William and Kate currently live. A friend of Andrew and Fergie told the Sun: “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet.” The Palace is reportedly amenable to the idea of handing the pair two homes, with Will and Kate set to leave Adelaide Cottage next month.

One member of the public told the King it was “amazing” to be able to meet him. Picture: Getty

It is believed the taxpayer would not be forced to foot the bill for either home, as neither requires renovations and both sit within the grounds of Windsor Castle. However, it is unknown whether the pair would be forced to pay rent on the properties. The friend continued: “Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands.

Prince Andrew, The former Duke of York. Picture: Alamy

“Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage. “Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple

Picture shows a general view of Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Alamy