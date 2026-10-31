King Charles to deliver ‘unflinchingly honest’ slavery speech - but apology for Britain's slave trade involvement isn't expected
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The King will speak about slavery with “unflinching honesty” and “sincere sorrow” in a speech to Commonwealth leaders but is not expected to offer an apology.
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Charles will deliver the address opening the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Tuesday, now with heightened interest after the Prime Minister offered Commonwealth nations the opportunity to discuss a slavery apology from Britain.
But as the head of the Commonwealth, the King’s words at the summit, being held in Antigua and Barbuda, will mainly focus on encouraging solutions to global challenges and opportunities facing the “family of nations”, and are not expected to reference the change in Government policy.
Charles’s role as head of state means he is above party politics and any apology for Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade will be an issue for the Government.
Read more: King arrives in Antigua and Barbuda as Andy Burnham says he's ‘open’ to slavery apology
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Andy Burnham, writing in the Guardian, said: “We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade.
“Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them.”
The Prime Minister expressed “my sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions” but ruled out considering financial reparations.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “As we have indicated, the King will not shy away from confronting the most shameful aspects of the past during this visit.
“You may therefore expect him to address them in his speech with unflinching honesty, sincere sorrow, and respect for the wider discussions that will be taking place between relevant governments on this issue at Chogm and beyond.
“He will be speaking at Chogm in his capacity as head of the Commonwealth. It would not be appropriate for him to address matters of particular policy relating to the UK Government’s position.
“In keeping with the Chogm agenda of ‘Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth’, His Majesty’s speech will therefore primarily focus on encouraging practical solutions and united efforts to address global challenges and opportunities relevant to all 56 members of the Commonwealth family today.”
Buckingham Palace was informed of Mr Burnham’s change to the Government’s position on a slavery apology in a timely manner, and no changes have had to be made to the King’s speech or his Chogm programme after the article.
Some Caribbean nations made renewed calls for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit, and for reparations, before the King left the UK for a nine-day tour of the Caribbean, including a state visit to Guyana and a trip to the Bahamas.
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley led a group of Caribbean leaders who launched a new slavery reparations manifesto during a reparations conference in Ghana in June.
Charles acknowledged the “appalling atrocity of slavery”, describing it as something “which forever stains our history”, when he attended the ceremony marking Barbados’s historic transition to a republic in 2021.
A year later he described how he was on a personal journey of discovery and was continuing to “deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact”, in a speech at the opening of a Commonwealth summit hosted by Rwanda.
In a historic move King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands apologised for his country’s role in the slave trade and asked for forgiveness during a speech in 2023 to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Dutch colonies.