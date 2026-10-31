King Charles III meeting well wishers during a visit to the Seawall in Georgetown, as part of the royal visit to Guyana. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The King will speak about slavery with “unflinching honesty” and “sincere sorrow” in a speech to Commonwealth leaders but is not expected to offer an apology.

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Charles will deliver the address opening the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) on Tuesday, now with heightened interest after the Prime Minister offered Commonwealth nations the opportunity to discuss a slavery apology from Britain. But as the head of the Commonwealth, the King’s words at the summit, being held in Antigua and Barbuda, will mainly focus on encouraging solutions to global challenges and opportunities facing the “family of nations”, and are not expected to reference the change in Government policy. Charles’s role as head of state means he is above party politics and any apology for Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade will be an issue for the Government. Read more: King arrives in Antigua and Barbuda as Andy Burnham says he's ‘open’ to slavery apology Read more: Protests across Europe descend into violence as shocking video shows French riot officer being set on fire Andy Burnham, writing in the Guardian, said: “We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade.

The King meets Guyana's Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, and Mangrove Restoration Project Coordinator Kene Moseley. Picture: PA

“Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them.” The Prime Minister expressed “my sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions” but ruled out considering financial reparations. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “As we have indicated, the King will not shy away from confronting the most shameful aspects of the past during this visit. “You may therefore expect him to address them in his speech with unflinching honesty, sincere sorrow, and respect for the wider discussions that will be taking place between relevant governments on this issue at Chogm and beyond.

King Charles III meeting elected leaders from The National Toshaos Council. Picture: PA