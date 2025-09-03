Staff, visitors and patients line the walkways to see King Charles as he officially opens Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, in Smethwick. Picture: Alamy

The King joked about ageing as he met patients on a visit to a new hospital in the West Midlands.

Crowds of staff, patients and volunteers gathered to welcome Charles to the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on Wednesday as he officially opened the 736-bed facility in Smethwick. The monarch was greeted by cheers and waving flags before he visited one of the hospital's acute elderly care wards, where he met 85-year-old patient Jacqueline Page, from Great Barr.

Mrs Page said she was "delighted" to meet Charles after seeing him in 1978 with her parents when he came to Birmingham to open Perry Barr Stadium. She said: "You came in the helicopter, and you got out and came straight towards my parents. "They shook hands with you but I didn't get a look in, so I'm so delighted to meet you today." The King said: "It was a wonderful old helicopter, I seem to remember. "I used to fly it because I had flown them in the Navy. I left the Navy in 1976 and I could still remember how to fly it, that was the great thing." The pair also shared a joke about their health, with Mrs Page telling the King she was "wearing out". The King responded: "I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already. The bits don't work so well when you get past 70."

