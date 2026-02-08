King Charles to host state visit for Nigerian president in March
This is the country's first state visit to the UK in 37 years.
Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III will host the president in Nigeria's first state visit to the UK in 37 years.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu have accepted an invitation for the visit on March 18-19 when they will be guests of the monarch.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will wellcome them at Windsor Castle in what is set to be the first UK state visit by a Nigerian president in over three decades.
Full details of the event have yet to be announced.
The last Nigerian state visit took place in 1989, when Queen Elizabeth II met with General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.
The visit aimed to reinforce diplomatic relations and explore economic cooperation between Nigeria and the UK.
President Tinubu was previously received by the King at Buckingham Palace in September 2024.
Before ascending the throne, Charles visited Nigeria four times as the Prince of Wales - in 1990, 1999, 2006 and 2018. Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, accompanied him on the latter trip.