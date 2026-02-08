Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III will host the president in Nigeria's first state visit to the UK in 37 years.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu have accepted an invitation for the visit on March 18-19 when they will be guests of the monarch.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will wellcome them at Windsor Castle in what is set to be the first UK state visit by a Nigerian president in over three decades.

Full details of the event have yet to be announced.

Read more: King Charles heckled over Andrew and Epstein during royal walkabout in Essex