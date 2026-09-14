Uganda’s military chief had pulled his country’s military competitors out of the sporting event, saying they would not take part in anything that does not have the King’s “approval”

Uganda has re-joined the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games after the King’s top aide encouraged the country to take part. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Uganda has re-joined the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games after the King’s top aide encouraged the country to take part.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Clive Alderton, Charles’ principal private secretary, spoke by phone to Uganda’s military chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba after he pulled his country’s military competitors out of the sporting event, saying they would not take part in anything that does not have the King’s “approval”. General Kainerugaba, who is known for his controversial posts on social media, made the declaration last week, a day after the King issued guidelines by letter that Harry and the Duchess of Sussex were “private citizens”. He told The Times the decision to withdraw from the competition was made to quash support in the military for “that Harry-Meghan nonsense”, adding: “I support the monarch. Period.” Colonel Chris Magezi, acting director defence public information, posted a lengthy update about the U-turn, saying: “In the discussion, Sir Alderton revealed that King Charles Ill was moved by General Kainerugaba’s sensitive consideration of the King’s opinion on the upcoming Invictus Games organised by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Read more: Sussexes hit back after Uganda withdraws from Invictus Games over 'Harry-Meghan nonsense' Read more: Uganda withdraws from Invictus Games in support of King and slams 'Harry-Meghan nonsense'

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Reinstates UPDF Participation in the 2027 Invictus Games



Kampala, Monday September 14, 2026



The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has approved UPDF participation in the… pic.twitter.com/svdWWuJUrk — Chris Magezi (@ChrisOMagezi) September 14, 2026

“Sir Alderton said King Charles Ill has no problem with Uganda’s participation in the Invictus Games, and encouraged the CDF to proceed with preparations for UPDF’s (Uganda People’s Defence Force) participation in the games.” Team Sussex, who were given about an hour’s notice of the release last Monday of the Lord Chamberlain’s letter, did not have time to clarify any of the points, and Harry and Meghan were said to prefer the phrase “public figures” rather than “private citizens”. The letter from royal aide Lord Benyon, whose office is responsible for organising the King’s ceremonial and public-facing events, makes clear the duke and duchess do not use their HRH styles and any operational security issues involving them should be directed to the relevant police authorities. A Sussex source told ITV News about Uganda’s withdrawal: “Intended or unintended, this is clearly a consequence of the Lord Chamberlain’s guidance regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that was rushed out without consultation on Monday.” Colonel Magezi said in his social media post: “In the telephone conversation, General Kainerugaba appreciated the King’s message and clarity provided by Buckingham Palace on the subject, promising that the UPDF would resume preparations to participate in the upcoming games.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. Picture: Alamy