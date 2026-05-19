King Charles set for historic Ireland visit as Taoiseach hails stronger UK-Irish relations
The King met Irish President Catherine Connolly during her state visit to the UK
A visit by the King to Ireland is “good news”, the Taoiseach has said.
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On Monday, Irish President Catherine Connolly said Charles had “graciously” accepted an invitation to Ireland after the two heads of state met at Buckingham Palace.
Ms Connolly met the King on the first day of her official visit to England.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin said his Government had advised on the issuing of the invite, adding he was “obviously anxious that we will organise that properly with the British Government”.
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Speaking to reporters before a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said: “It’s good news and I think it reflects the maturity of the relationship between Ireland and Britain since the Good Friday Agreement in particular, and also a growing, stronger relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom.”
The King’s official visit, slated for next year, would be the second such visit by a British monarch to Ireland since independence.
The King’s mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, paid a state visit to Ireland in 2011.