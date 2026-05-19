A visit by the King to Ireland is “good news”, the Taoiseach has said.

On Monday, Irish President Catherine Connolly said Charles had “graciously” accepted an invitation to Ireland after the two heads of state met at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Connolly met the King on the first day of her official visit to England.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said his Government had advised on the issuing of the invite, adding he was “obviously anxious that we will organise that properly with the British Government”.