The King joked about getting older and was complimented on his recent trip to the US by The Rest Is History podcast host Tom Holland at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

While Camilla wore a white crepe dress, a white wool coat by Anna Valentine, a Philip Treacy hat and a diamond brooch which once belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother.

Appearing on the palace’s West Terrace as the national anthem played, Charles wore a morning suit with a grey waistcoat, and a top hat which he took off and waved to the crowds.

The party-goers, invited to celebrate frontline workers across the UK, enjoyed tea, cakes, sandwiches and ice cream despite the grey clouds circling above the lawn.

Nearly 8,000 guests gathered wearing brightly coloured dresses, lounge suits and national dress for the party hosted by the King and Queen on Tuesday.

Read More: King Charles leads St Paul’s ceremony honouring Britain’s overseas heroes in first appearance as sovereign of ancient order

Read More: King meets chemotherapy patients as he tries out robot used in surgery during hospital visit

As the royals made their way along lines of enthusiastic guests, Charles stopped to speak to Virginia Cavill, who was in a wheelchair, having recently fallen and broken her ankle.

The King said: “This is the trouble as you get older, I know it’s going to happen to me.”

Ms Cavill then asked Charles how he was doing, to which he gave a small smile.

“I’m OK, I totter along,” he said.

The King also spoke to Matthew Leburn, a Southern Railway train driver who recently stopped his train after spotting a 15-year-old girl contemplating suicide.

After their conversation, Mr Leburn, who has worked on the railway for 15 years, said he had received a call that there was a trespasser on the line between the Eastbourne and Polegate stations.

He said: “So I went around the corner, she was still there, and she looked in distress. She had unfortunately self harmed as well, and she was sitting by the side of the rail.

“So I stopped my train. I had to line-block the power off, because I had to depart the train and try to get her on the train to a safe place.”

He explained that “after some persuasion” he managed to get her to board the train, and took her to the next station when he then administered first aid.

During their conversation, the King asked Mr Leburn if this was something that happened often.

“I said, unfortunately, there’s a lot of trespasses on the railway,” recounted Mr Leburn.

The King and Queen were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at the party on Tuesday afternoon.

Yeomen of the Guard, in red and gold ceremonial dress, processed through the palace gardens, as the guests mingled and explored while military bands played wartime classics, as well as covers of popular songs.

During a typical summer gathering, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed by those invited.

Podcaster and historian Mr Holland described the experience of meeting the King as “surreal”.

He said: “We were chatting about his speech in America… I just congratulated him on it and some of the excellent jokes.”

He added: “I’ve met him once before but it’s always an honour and always faintly surreal.”

Tuesday’s event was the third garden party held at Buckingham Palace this month to celebrate those who serve the community.