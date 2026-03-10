The King joked that his Royal Navy days of playing cricket across the Caribbean islands “nearly killed me”, as he was presented with a signed cricket bat by retired sportsman Sir Viv Richards.

Charles was presented with the bat by the former West Indies captain at the annual Commonwealth Day reception at St James’s Palace, which saw the King and Queen meet ministers and dignitaries from across the 56 Commonwealth nations.

The gift bore the emblems of the West Indies cricket team and the 2026 biennial Commonwealth meeting, which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda in the first week of November.

Presenting Charles with the bat, Sir Viv said: “As you know, we’re hosting the 56 nations in our region, so this is just a little gift to you.”

Asked by the King if it was a bat the former cricketer had used, Sir Viv laughed and replied that this one was “for show”.

Read more: Protests descend on King's Commonwealth Day service amid tensions over Andrew scandal

Read more: Ed Davey calls for King to cancel state visit to US