King Charles was joined at church by Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria today - as the Prime Minister seeks to put a chaotic return to Westminster behind him.

King Charles was joined at church by Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria today - as the Prime Minister seeks to put a chaotic return to Westminster behind him.

Sir Keir and Lady Victoria were spotted arriving at Crathie Kirk, near the royal palace of Balmoral, on Sunday morning alongside The King and other royals. During the service, prayers were said for the late Duchess of Kent who passed away aged 92 last week. The third anniversary of the King's Accession to the throne upon the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II was also marked at the service. The sermon was delivered by the Right Reverend Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

As Prime Minister, Sir Keir meets with The King weekly for an audience at Buckingham Palace. After the return to Westminster last Monday, the Prime Minister has faced a chaotic week which culminated in the resignation of his deputy Angela Rayner over her tax affairs and a subsequent Cabinet reshuffle. Sir Keir now faces a crunch week in the Commons after he attempted to reset his stuttering premiership by giving David Lammy, Yvette Cooper, and Shabana Mahmood top roles in his Cabinet. Mr Lammy was made Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, Ms Cooper has become Foreign Secretary, and Ms Mahmood has been promoted to Home Secretary in the first major reshuffle since Starmer became Prime Minister.

