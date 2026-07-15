The King showed off his linguistic skills during his first visit to the Isle of Man as monarch, but joked he hoped he was not “massacring” the Manx language.

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He told members of the island’s parliament: “I am aware that this year is Manx Language Year – Blein ny Gaelgey (Year of the Manx Language).”

During his day on the Island, where he has the title Lord of Mann, the King rode on a horse-drawn tram along the promenade in the capital Douglas and attended a garden party.

Charles spoke the ancient language, having a revival in recent years, during a special sitting of the island’s parliament, Tynwald, and outside the building chatted in French when he met a native speaker among the crowds.

He made the chamber laugh when he added: “So It very much hope I have not succeeded at this point in massacring this wonderful celebration of your language…!”

Charles visited Tynwald – one of the oldest continuous legislatures in the world – for a formal welcome to the self-governing crown dependency.

The popular holiday destination famed for its Isle of Man TT, a motorbike event through the streets of Douglas and the countryside outside, has alongside its parliament a government, civil service, judiciary and raises its own revenue via taxes.

Charles added: “As the world’s oldest parliament in continuous operation, Tynwald holds a remarkable distinction.

“This longevity speaks not only to the strength of your institutions, but also of the enduring partnership between the Crown and the people of this Island.”

He went on to say: “The first Royal visit was by my great great great grandfather, Prince Albert, who was rowed ashore from the steam-driven Royal Yacht, Victoria And Albert in September 1847, disembarked at Ramsey, and became the first Royal visitor to the Island.”

After the formal welcome Charles met members of the public outside the parliament building in the capital and shook hands and exchanged a few words with well-wishers.

He spoke to Fabienne Favray, originally from France but who has lived on the island for 12 years, switching from English to French, when she spoke a few words of her first tongue.

On Douglas’ seafront, the King celebrated the 150th anniversary of the city’s horse-drawn tram service by travelling partway down the promenade on a recently restored double-decker tram along a route flanked by crowds of well-wishers.

Before boarding, Charles chatted to the team responsible for restoring the fleet of trams and staff working on the service, including longest serving member Peter Cannon, 68, who has been with the business for 51 years – joining when he was 17.

Mr Cannon said about talking to Charles: “I told his nibs I’ve been here, man and boy.”

Charles ended his day chatting to 104-year-old Burma Star veteran James Fenton and the pair joked about getting older, with the King saying “It’s terrible because bits keep dropping off.”

The elderly ex-Second World War soldier, who served as a bombardier with the 178th Field Regiment, Royal Artillery, wished the King well and Charles, who held his hand throughout the conversation, replied: “I don’t know how you do it – it’s bad enough at my age.”

The two men met last year during the VJ Day 80th anniversary commemorations in London and were reunited at Port Soderick Beach, near the capital, at the premises of Heroes On The Water Isle of Man, a charity providing kayak angling for military and uniformed services personnel injured during public duty.