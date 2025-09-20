Charles headed to see 116-year-old Ethel Caterham at her care home in Lightwater, Surrey. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

The King has paid a special visit to see the world's oldest person, who entertained him with her memories of how "all the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you".

Charles headed to see 116-year-old Ethel Caterham at her care home in Lightwater, Surrey, on Thursday, shortly after bidding a formal farewell to US President Donald Trump at Windsor. Mrs Caterham became the oldest living person in April after the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas at 116. She chose to celebrate her latest birthday in August quietly with just her family - but it was revealed at the time that she would have made a concession for the King. The monarch duly obliged just a few weeks later by travelling to see her in person. Charles held Mrs Caterham's hand at the start as he introduced himself.

Mrs Caterham became the oldest living person in April after the death of Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas at 116. Picture: Alamy

Then, sitting in an armchair next to Mrs Caterham, who was wearing gold fur-lined sequined slippers, a patterned sage dress and a pale pink shawl, the King listened intently as she told him: "I remember when your mother crowned you in Caernarfon Castle." The King expressed delight at her recollection of his 1969 investiture as the Prince of Wales when he was 21, saying "oh yes" and adding to others in the room: "You see, fascinating." Mrs Caterham continued: "And all the girls were in love with you and wanted to marry you." The remark prompted a hearty laugh from the King and a raise of his eyebrows. One of Mrs Caterham's granddaughters, Kate Henderson, added: "You were saying that the other day, weren't you? "You said 'Prince Charles was so handsome. All the girls were in love with him'. A true prince - and now the King." Charles, who responded with a playful grimace, quipped: "Yes well, all that's left of him anyway."

Charles held Mrs Caterham's hand at the start as he introduced himself. Picture: Alamy