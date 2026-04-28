The King has spoken of the importance of Nato and of defending Ukraine in a speech to Congress amid strained relations between the US and the alliance.

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In his speech, Charles compared Nato’s invoking of Article Five, the mutual defence provision under which an attack on one member is an attack on the entire bloc, in the aftermath of the 9/11 attack, to the need to defend Ukraine today.

Relations between Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump are fractious after the US president repeatedly lashed out at Nato allies over their response to the Iran war, branded the UK’s approach to the conflict as “terrible” and criticised the Prime Minister.

Charles addressed both houses on Capitol Hill on Tuesday during his state visit, which comes at a pivotal moment for the UK and the US.

The King said: “In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, when Nato invoked Article Five for the first time, and the United Nations Security Council was united in the face of terror, we answered the call together – as our people have done so for more than a century, shoulder to shoulder, through two World Wars, the Cold War, Afghanistan, and moments that have defined our shared security.

“Today, Mr Speaker, that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people.

“It is needed in order to secure a truly just and lasting peace.

“From the depths of the Atlantic to the disastrously melting ice-caps of the Arctic, the commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of Nato, pledged to each other’s defence, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries.

“Our defence, intelligence and security ties are hardwired together through relationships measured not in years, but in decades.”

The US president has flirted with the idea of withdrawing from Nato altogether after a number of member countries resisted his initial demands for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

An internal Pentagon email, first reported by Reuters last week, set out options for Mr Trump’s administration to punish Nato allies for refusing to join the US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

The US president previously said the King and Queen’s state visit could “absolutely” mend relations with the UK which have been damaged over the Iran war.

Last week, Mr Trump said the Duke of Sussex “is not speaking for the UK” after Harry urged “American leadership” to honour its obligations in the Ukrainian conflict.

Back in March, Charles welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace as the Ukrainian president visited the UK to sign a new defence deal.