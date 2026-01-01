The King can be seen saying "We are nature ourselves, we are a part of it, not apart from it", in a trailer for a new documentary about his environmentalism.

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, which will be released on Prime Video next month, was made in collaboration with his charity, The King's Foundation.

In the trailer, Charles can be seen watching a footage of a speech he made in which he talks about the importance of "harmony between humanity, nature and the environment."

The documentary, narrated by Kate Winslet, tells the story of how, as Prince of Wales, Charles pursued environmentalism before it was a mainstream concern, as well as the opposition he faced.

It will detail his championing of organic farming, and his advocacy for the science behind biodiversity loss, deforestation and climate change, long before these issues were widely discussed.

