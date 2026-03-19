The King has bid a fond farewell to the president of Nigeria after hosting a glittering state banquet in his honour.

Charles, joined by the Queen, gathered at the sovereign’s entrance of Windsor Castle to say goodbye to their guests Bola Ahmed Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The monarch shook hands with the president while the Queen remarked to Mrs Tinubu as they stepped out to see the bright spring sunshine and cloudless blue skies: “It’s a lovely day.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said of the state visit: “There was genuine warmth and mutual respect from the King and the president.

"As demonstrated from their two speeches, there exists a strong friendship and wealth of opportunity between our two nations.

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