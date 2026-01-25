The King has expressed his pride in the charity he founded 50 years ago, which aims to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people in the UK.

British actor Idris Elba has previously said the trust gave him an opportunity that changed his life.

The charity has also amassed a poor of celebrity ambassadors, including former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate and TV presenters Ant and Dec.

It has since become one of the UK’s leading youth organisations, helping more than 1.3 million young people to date.

The King’s Trust, then known as The Prince’s Trust, was set up by Charles in 1976 to help disadvantaged young people overcome challenging circumstances, get into employment or launch their own businesses.

In a video message marking the organisation’s 50th anniversary, Charles said be was pleased of the difference his work had had on the public.

“Over the last 50 years, the work of my trust has proved beyond doubt that supporting young people through personal development and the acquisition of self-confidence and self-esteem can make a real difference and transform lives.

“As you can perhaps imagine, I am so very pleased, and proud, that the trust’s work continues to go from strength to strength, having in that time helped over 1.3 million young people grow their confidence, continue in education, secure sustainable jobs, and over 92,000 young people, in the UK alone, having been supported to start a business, thus enabling them all to build brighter futures.

“I firmly believe in the guiding principle on which my trust was founded – that young people can make an enormous contribution to society when they are given the confidence and skills to realise their potential."

He aded that although young people may face challenging times, "their spirit and resilience remain constant“ and the trust will continue to work alongside them to build confidence and skills.

Charles founded the trust with his Navy severance pay – £7,400 – to fund a number of community initiatives during a time of record unemployment, inflation and unrest.

The trust said research shows it has contributed at least £11.4 billion to society.

Its anniversary impact report – 50 Years Of Working For Young People – will be released next week, revealing new findings on young people’s attitudes and fears for their careers and futures.