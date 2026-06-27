The monarch praised Scotland's football fans for demonstrating the country's 'rich culture' and 'friendliness'

King Charles III after the opening ceremony of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Saturday June 27, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

King Charles praised the Tartan Army as he opened the Scottish Parliament for the first time in his reign.

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King Charles III Opens The 7th Session Of The Scottish Parliament. Picture: Getty

The King also said his recent trip to the United States reminded him of the country's respect for Scottish people. He told Scottish MSPs that his recent trip to the United States reminded him of the "strong and enduring links which exist between the people of Scotland and the people of North America and the regard with which the Scots are held across the Atlantic – perhaps even now with the Tartan Army in the United States – not just for their rich culture and friendliness, but also for the ingenuity and determination that have made their mark on the continent.” The King was speaking on Saturday at the opening of the seventh session of the Scottish Parliament. The occasion began with the Crown of Scotland being escorted down the Royal Mile from Edinburgh Castle, before being taken into Parliament alongside the Elizabeth Sword through a guard of honour made up of young people. Following the arrival of Charles and Camilla in the debating chamber, the ceremony involved a fanfare performed by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland brass ensemble. The mace, Crown and sword were carried into the chamber in a procession featuring three Team Scotland athletes preparing to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.

King Charles III Opens The 7th Session Of The Scottish Parliament. Picture: Getty

Legislators wore traditional dress, with some MSPs wearing kilts. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was the only party leader to opt against wearing one. Alongside his comments about the World Cup, the King also urged MSPs to carry out debate with "respect and courtesy" and said "disagreement is possible while honouring one's dignity". The King, who has long been an advocate of environmental causes, also spoke about climate change. He warned the climate was "changing dangerously" and that biodiversity was being "seriously depleted". His comments were welcomed by co-leader of the Scottish Greens and anti-monarchist Ross Greer, who acknowledged while the two were "not going to see eye to eye" on many subjects, "on this he was clearly right".