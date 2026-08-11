King and Queen 'dreadfully saddened' by deadly Colombia earthquake
At least 181 people have died and around 2,595 were injured, while at least 195 remained missing
The King has said he and the Queen were “dreadfully saddened” by the deadly earthquake in Colombia.
Listen to this article
In a message posted on social media, Charles said he and Camilla “greatly admire” the “resilience and strength” of the Colombian people after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck towns and cities in the west of the country on Monday.
The South American country’s president, Abelardo de la Espriella, said at least 181 people had died and around 2,595 were injured, while at least 195 remained missing.
He said 1,136 homes were destroyed, with many more damaged.
The King wrote: “To the people of Colombia, my wife and I were so dreadfully saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake that has struck your country, and the tragic loss of life and suffering it has caused.
Read More: More than 130 dead after powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia
Read More: Sophie beats the heatwave by hitting the slopes as Duchess of Edinburgh becomes patron of para-snowsport team
“At this most difficult of times, our special thoughts are with the bereaved and injured, those awaiting news of family and friends and the emergency responders working tirelessly to support those in need.
“We greatly admire the resilience and strength of the Colombian people, and we send our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences during this most challenging and distressing period.
“Charles R.”
Crews continued to search through the rubble on Tuesday in the hope of finding more survivors.