The King has said he and the Queen were “dreadfully saddened” by the deadly earthquake in Colombia.

In a message posted on social media, Charles said he and Camilla “greatly admire” the “resilience and strength” of the Colombian people after the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck towns and cities in the west of the country on Monday.

The South American country’s president, Abelardo de la Espriella, said at least 181 people had died and around 2,595 were injured, while at least 195 remained missing.

He said 1,136 homes were destroyed, with many more damaged.

The King wrote: “To the people of Colombia, my wife and I were so dreadfully saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake that has struck your country, and the tragic loss of life and suffering it has caused.

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