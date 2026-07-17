The King and Queen will meet exhibitors and members of the public at the first RHS show to be hosted at a royal residence – the RHS Sandringham Flower Show.

Gardening charity the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is to host its own horticultural event at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for the first time this year in place of the annual Sandringham Flower Show.

The Sandringham Estate has agreed the RHS can host a horticultural show once every three years at the site.

The first of these is from July 22 to 26 this year, with the next planned in 2029.

The Sandringham Flower Show, which dates back to 1881, is run by a trust made up of a committee of volunteers and will return in 2027 and 2028.

Charles and Camilla are due to arrive by carriage on the first day of the RHS show on Wednesday.

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