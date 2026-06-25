Charles and Camilla will instead live at Clarence House in a break from royal tradition, it has been announced

The King and Queen will not live at Buckingham Palace once a £370m restoration is completed, in a major break from royal convention, it has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

The King and Queen will not live at Buckingham Palace once a £370m restoration is completed, in a major break from royal convention, it has been revealed.

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The central London palace will remain the operational hub of the Monarchy, but King Charles has decided that his official residence will be nearby Clarence House when he is in London. The decision has been taken to help increase public access to the world-famous landmark, while helping maintain Charles and Camilla's privacy while staying in the capital. “His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life,” said a palace spokesperson. “It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way”. The decision has been announced as part of a major set of accounts released by the Palace. Read More: New SNP MP accused of 'faking Scottish accent' after crossing-fingers during oath Read More: No chance of being overthrown! King Charles hails Jiu Jitsu and how it can help young people

The royal will instead stay at Clarence House (pictured) when they are in London. Picture: Alamy

It included updates on the £370million restoration of Buckingham Palace, which is seeing its electrical wiring, plumbing and heating updated for the first time since the 1950s. The work will be completed next March. James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: “I can update you that after careful consideration, and to greatly increase opportunities for public access, the King and Queen have decided not to adopt Buckingham Palace as a personal residence and will instead continue to use Clarence House as their London home. “Their Majesties will, however, have access to private rooms within the palace where they can retire during the course of a working day, and which could be utilised as potential residential accommodation in times ahead.” Queen Victoria was the first monarch to use Buckingham Palace as the official seat of court in 1837, and after marrying Prince Albert, transformed the palace to accommodate their growing family, entertain guests and conduct official business. Mr Chalmers added: “This is both a change from the past and a recognition of the future. Let me be clear, however, that in all other ways Buckingham Palace will continue to be both the ceremonial and operational centre of royal life. “It is and will remain Monarchy HQ, the crown jewel of our national buildings, with the sovereign’s standard flying proudly from the roof whenever His Majesty is in London, just as it has done since accession.”

History of Buckingham Palace – 1761: King George III buys Buckingham House for his wife Queen Charlotte to use as a family home close to St James’s Palace. It later became known as the Queen’s House, with 14 of the couple’s 15 children born there. – 1820: George IV orders the reconstruction of Buckingham House, initially as a secondary residence to be used in the same way his father George III did. – 1826: George IV sets out to transform Buckingham House into a palace, with the assistance of his architect John Nash. – 1830: George IV dies and is succeeded by his younger brother William IV, who hires architect Edward Blore to finish building the palace. – 1834: The Houses of Parliament are destroyed in a fire and William IV offers the palace as a new home for Parliament, but the offer was declined. – 1837: Queen Victoria is the first sovereign to take up residence in Buckingham Palace. – 1847: Renovation work undertaken at the palace to accommodate Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s growing family are completed. – 1851: Queen Victoria made the first recorded royal balcony appearance during celebrations for the opening of the Great Exhibition. – 1911: The forecourt of the palace, where Changing of the Guard ceremonies take place, is built as part of the Victoria Memorial scheme. – 1913: Architect Sir Aston Webb is commissioned to design a new facade for the palace. – 1914: The work is completed just before the outbreak of the First World War. – 1962: The Queen’s Gallery is created from the ruins of the former Private Chapel, which was destroyed in an air raid in 1940. – March 18 2020: Queen Elizabeth II stays overnight at the palace for the last time before moving to Windsor Castle ahead of the first Covid lockdown. – 2017: A reservicing project is launched to replace the palace’s electrical cabling, plumbing and heating systems, which had not been updated since the 1950s.

There was a general expectation the King would live at Buckingham Palace as it was so closely associated with the late Queen who had an apartment at the residence which will be available to Charles and Camilla for use during the day when the reservicing work is completed. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “It will remain a working home but we are seeking to widen public access precisely to maximise the national benefit of a publicly funded building.” Queen Elizabeth II last stayed overnight at the palace on March 18 2020 and the following day released a message to the nation, written from Windsor Castle, a few days before the first Covid lockdown was announced. She wrote: “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.” The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh spent much of the lockdown at Windsor Castle being looked after by a reduced number of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.

The late Queen Elizabeth had an apartment at the residence which will be available to Charles and Camilla for use during the day when the reservicing work is completed. Picture: Getty