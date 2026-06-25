King and Queen quit Buckingham Palace for good as royals prepare move to nearby house
Charles and Camilla will instead live at Clarence House in a break from royal tradition, it has been announced
The King and Queen will not live at Buckingham Palace once a £370m restoration is completed, in a major break from royal convention, it has been revealed.
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The central London palace will remain the operational hub of the Monarchy, but King Charles has decided that his official residence will be nearby Clarence House when he is in London.
The decision has been taken to help increase public access to the world-famous landmark, while helping maintain Charles and Camilla's privacy while staying in the capital.
“His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life,” said a palace spokesperson. “It will be a buzzing hive of royal activity in every other way”.
The decision has been announced as part of a major set of accounts released by the Palace.
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It included updates on the £370million restoration of Buckingham Palace, which is seeing its electrical wiring, plumbing and heating updated for the first time since the 1950s.
The work will be completed next March.
James Chalmers, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: “I can update you that after careful consideration, and to greatly increase opportunities for public access, the King and Queen have decided not to adopt Buckingham Palace as a personal residence and will instead continue to use Clarence House as their London home.
“Their Majesties will, however, have access to private rooms within the palace where they can retire during the course of a working day, and which could be utilised as potential residential accommodation in times ahead.”
Queen Victoria was the first monarch to use Buckingham Palace as the official seat of court in 1837, and after marrying Prince Albert, transformed the palace to accommodate their growing family, entertain guests and conduct official business.
Mr Chalmers added: “This is both a change from the past and a recognition of the future. Let me be clear, however, that in all other ways Buckingham Palace will continue to be both the ceremonial and operational centre of royal life.
“It is and will remain Monarchy HQ, the crown jewel of our national buildings, with the sovereign’s standard flying proudly from the roof whenever His Majesty is in London, just as it has done since accession.”
There was a general expectation the King would live at Buckingham Palace as it was so closely associated with the late Queen who had an apartment at the residence which will be available to Charles and Camilla for use during the day when the reservicing work is completed.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “It will remain a working home but we are seeking to widen public access precisely to maximise the national benefit of a publicly funded building.”
Queen Elizabeth II last stayed overnight at the palace on March 18 2020 and the following day released a message to the nation, written from Windsor Castle, a few days before the first Covid lockdown was announced.
She wrote: “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.”
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh spent much of the lockdown at Windsor Castle being looked after by a reduced number of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.
There has been speculation William, who has recently moved his family to Forest Lodge in Windsor, will not live at Buckingham Palace when he is King.
Charles has lived at Clarence House, the former home of the Queen Mother, since 2003 and will continue to host a range of events at the palace from garden parties to receptions and hold audiences with new ambassadors.
When the King is in London his royal standard flies from both Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, whichever property he resides in.
Graham Smith, chief executive officer of Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, said: “Despite ongoing concerns about the huge cost of the royals, the grant will remain hugely inflated on its initial level of £31 million in 2012. If that had risen by inflation the grant would stand at £45 million, not £100 million.
“The government agreed to spent £369 million on refurbishing Buckingham Palace, and now Charles doesn’t want to use it. But he’ll keep it under lock and key for when he does. Clearly the palace needs to be fully open to the public all year round.”