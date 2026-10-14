The King and Queen will attend the ceremonial opening of the Welsh Parliament on Thursday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The King and Queen will attend the ceremonial opening of the Welsh Parliament on Thursday.

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Charles and Camilla last attended the event, which is held after a Senedd election, in 2021, alongside Queen Elizabeth II. This will be the first time Charles attends a ceremonial opening of the Welsh Parliament as King. He is expected to address the Siambr (Senedd debating chamber) alongside First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and Huw Irranca-Davies, the Llywydd (presiding officer). Read More: King welcomes Zelenskyy with audience at Buckingham Palace Read More: King Charles sends heartfelt message to Pope Leo after cancer diagnosis

Welsh Parliament's Debating Chamber Undergoes Refurbishment. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty

Ahead of the opening, Mr Irranca-Davies said: “This ceremony marks the start of a new chapter in the Senedd’s history. “It is a larger parliament, elected through a new electoral system designed to better reflect the diversity of views and experiences across our country. “We are honoured that Their Majesties The King and Queen are here to share this moment with us. “We will use this moment to celebrate the people, communities and culture of Wales and remind ourselves of the aspirations of those who put their trust in us to serve them in this seventh Senedd term.” Charles and Camilla will be welcomed to the Senedd by the Royal Navy Guard of Honour, who will give a Royal Salute.