King and Queen to attend opening of Senedd after politicians called for nation's independence
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The King and Queen will attend the ceremonial opening of the Welsh Parliament on Thursday.
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Charles and Camilla last attended the event, which is held after a Senedd election, in 2021, alongside Queen Elizabeth II.
This will be the first time Charles attends a ceremonial opening of the Welsh Parliament as King.
He is expected to address the Siambr (Senedd debating chamber) alongside First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth and Huw Irranca-Davies, the Llywydd (presiding officer).
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Ahead of the opening, Mr Irranca-Davies said: “This ceremony marks the start of a new chapter in the Senedd’s history.
“It is a larger parliament, elected through a new electoral system designed to better reflect the diversity of views and experiences across our country.
“We are honoured that Their Majesties The King and Queen are here to share this moment with us.
“We will use this moment to celebrate the people, communities and culture of Wales and remind ourselves of the aspirations of those who put their trust in us to serve them in this seventh Senedd term.”
Charles and Camilla will be welcomed to the Senedd by the Royal Navy Guard of Honour, who will give a Royal Salute.
At the ceremonial opening, a mace-bearer will lead a procession of Members of the Senedd (MSs) through the Senedd building into the Siambr.
Alongside the speeches, the King’s Harpist, Mared Pugh Evans, will perform, Hanan Issa, National Poet of Wales, will read a poem written for the occasion, and the Merched Plastaf Choir will sing O Gymru.
During their visit, Charles and Camilla will meet party leaders, members of the Welsh Youth Parliament, the chief executive and clerk of the Senedd, and the deputy presiding officer.
To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster, they will also meet Noah Jones, whose great-grandfather, Stephen Andrew, was a caretaker at Pantglas Junior School and helped save the lives of many children.