By Flaminia Luck

The King has led the royal family in celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth II on the day she would have turned 100 and marked the milestone with centenarians sharing her birthday.

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Charles cut a birthday cake with 100-year-old Joan Illingworth after she confessed she could not manage and told her “let me do that” and shared the task. Elizabeth was also remembered with a group of charities she served during her 70-year reign, with organisations such as the Royal College of Nursing, Victoria Cross and George Cross Association, and the Royal Ballet invited to the Buckingham Palace event. The Princess of Wales shared a poignant moment with former Met Police officer Tony Gledhill, a trustee of the VC and GC association, who clutched Kate in comfort after telling her his wife of 67 years had recently died. Mr Gledhill, a George Cross recipient, received words of support from William, Kate and Charles and said afterwards:” The princess was lovely, she was fantastic.” Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her Balmoral home aged 96 on September 8 2022 after serving as sovereign for 70 years and was mourned by her family and friends, and remembered by the nation. For the woman who was never meant to be sovereign, the late Queen fulfilled her pledge to serve nation and Commonwealth, and came to earn the respect of many – from world leaders to the public.

Official Pictures Of The Queen And The Prince of Wales. Picture: Getty

A series of events in her memory were held with the King and Queen earlier visiting the British Museum to see the final design for the national memorial to the late Queen, which was praised by Charles as “fantastic”. A rare group photo showing all the working royals attending the reception was published, featuring the Princess Royal, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. Charles handed out 100th birthday cards to the three centenarians invited to the event after a military band played happy birthday and nearby was a selection of 100th birthday cards presented during the late Queen’s lifetime. Mrs Illingworth, a “superager” from Bradford who has the mental abilities of someone decades younger, proved popular with the royals, with William struggling to believe the youthful looking great-grandmother of seven had turned 100. The prince held her hand for around 30 seconds when they were first introduced and told her “I can’t believe you are 100, do I need to call security, have you snuck in?”, and was amazed when family members said her secret was Liquorice Allsorts and clotted cream. He was later spotted drinking a special cocktail produced in his grandmother’s honour featuring Dubonnet, lemon juice, rosemary and tonic but no gin as the event was early in the day. Colour Sergeant Johnson Beharry, who received the Victoria Cross, Britain’s highest military honour, for twice saving colleagues while under fire in Iraq in 2005, also chatted to the royals.