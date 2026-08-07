The King has been met with a warm reception during a visit to a Scottish highland community, marking a “truly memorable occasion” for the monarch, according to locals.

The community of Dingwall in Scotland was celebrating 800 years since it was granted Royal Burgh status when it was paid a visit by King Charles.

The King met with volunteers, local groups, businesses, young people, cultural organisations and emergency services representatives from across Ross-shire.

The visit showcased “the strength of community spirit and the remarkable creativity and talent on display”, Joanie Whiteford, the Lord-Lieutenant of Ross and Cromarty, said.

Ms Whiteford added: “From our musicians and dancers to our volunteers, businesses and community champions, everyone involved has done Dingwall proud.”

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