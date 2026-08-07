King Charles receives warm Highland welcome as Dingwall marks 800 years of Royal Burgh status
The community of Dingwall in Scotland was celebrating 800 years since it was granted Royal Burgh status when it was paid a visit by King Charles.
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The King has been met with a warm reception during a visit to a Scottish highland community, marking a “truly memorable occasion” for the monarch, according to locals.
The community of Dingwall in Scotland was celebrating 800 years since it was granted Royal Burgh status when it was paid a visit by King Charles.
The King met with volunteers, local groups, businesses, young people, cultural organisations and emergency services representatives from across Ross-shire.
The visit showcased “the strength of community spirit and the remarkable creativity and talent on display”, Joanie Whiteford, the Lord-Lieutenant of Ross and Cromarty, said.
Ms Whiteford added: “From our musicians and dancers to our volunteers, businesses and community champions, everyone involved has done Dingwall proud.”
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The King presented the King’s Award for Voluntary Service to the Evanton Wood Community Company and Highland and Islands Blood Bikes in honour of their outstanding contribution to their communities.
The innovation and entrepreneurial success of businesses operating in the Highlands was also recognised as the King met recipients of The King’s Award for Enterprise, including RSE, WoodBlocX and Fresh Marketing.
A commemorative plaque marking Dingwall’s 800th anniversary was unveiled in the town hall, and performers picked to celebrate the town’s cultural history included the Highland Young Musicians and Clarsach (traditional harp) player Grace Stewart-Skinner.
Councillor Margaret Paterson described the event as “a truly proud moment” for Dingwall, adding: “Our 800th anniversary celebrations have provided an opportunity to reflect on our rich history, celebrate our vibrant present and look ahead to the future.
“His Majesty’s visit has undoubtedly been one of the highlights of this very special year.”