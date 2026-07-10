King Charles reunited with grandchildren Archie and Lilibet for first time in four years - as Sussexes visit Highgrove
Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, last saw their grandfather in person during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022
The King has been reunited with his grandchildren after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the head of state at his country home, it is understood.
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Charles welcomed Meghan and Harry’s children to his Highgrove residence during the afternoon after days of speculation over whether the family meeting would take place.
Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, last saw their grandfather in person during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.
It is understood the Queen who has a private home near to the King’s Gloucestershire property was also among the group.
It comes after it was announced on Thursday, in a U-turn decision, that the Duchess of Sussex would join Prince Harry in the UK with their children this week, but would not make any public appearances.
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Harry had planned to bring his family to the UK while he undertook a week-long series of events promoting charities and organisations close to his heart including the Invictus Games he founded.
Security issues prevented Meghan and the children travelling with him on Monday but it appears concerns over safety were mitigated to allow the visit to Highgrove to take place.
The meeting between Charles and the young prince and princess is likely to be interpreted as a sign of the thawing of the relationship between the King and his son Harry.
The pair were estranged for some time, especially after Harry criticised his father, stepmother Camilla, brother the Prince of Wales and sister-in-law Kate in his Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, interviews and his autobiography Spare, after stepping down from the working monarchy six years ago.
His rift with William is ongoing and shows no sign of abating, with the family reunion took place during the same afternoon William was playing in a charity polo match at Windsor.
In February 2024, Harry made a transatlantic dash from his Californian home to Britain to see his father following his cancer diagnosis, which may have led to the first steps in a reconciliation between the pair.