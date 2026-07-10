Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, last saw their grandfather in person during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022

Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, last saw their grandfather in person in 2022. Picture: Social Media

By Georgia Rowe

The King has been reunited with his grandchildren after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the head of state at his country home, it is understood.

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Charles welcomed Meghan and Harry’s children to his Highgrove residence during the afternoon after days of speculation over whether the family meeting would take place. Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, last saw their grandfather in person during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. It is understood the Queen who has a private home near to the King’s Gloucestershire property was also among the group. It comes after it was announced on Thursday, in a U-turn decision, that the Duchess of Sussex would join Prince Harry in the UK with their children this week, but would not make any public appearances. Read more: 'I love my family, they're proud of me', Harry tells Alison Hammond in surprise interview after embrace with TV star Read more: Meghan 'to join Harry in UK with Archie and Lilibet' but 'U-turns on making public appearances'

The family reunion took place during the same afternoon William was playing in a charity polo match at Windsor. Picture: Getty