King to start traditional hand ball game during Jedburgh visit
The King will witness a centuries-old traditional handball game when he visits the Scottish Borders town of Jedburgh.
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Charles will be invited to start the game of hand ba’, a historic street sport played annually since 1704.
The full-contact game sees men and boys split into two teams based on where they live in the town – the Uppies and the Doonies.
In a contest that can last for hours, they each try to get the ball into a set of goals, with plenty of scrummaging involved.
The King’s visit on Thursday coincides with the town’s Jethart Callant Festival, which runs from June 20 to July 12.
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Charles will also witness a horse procession riding past the town square and meet Jedburgh residents.
The horse procession is part of the tradition of common ridings held across the Borders.
It will be led by the Jedburgh Callant – a young man chosen each year to lead the festival and represent the town, whose entourage will dismount to perform a traditional reel.
The visit comes as part of Royal Week in Scotland, where the royal family undertake a series of engagements north of the border.
Visits began on Tuesday, with the King arriving at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for the Ceremony of the Keys and holding an investiture.
Charles and Camilla last visited the Scottish Borders in 2023, when they were in Galashiels and Selkirk.