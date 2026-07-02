The King will witness a centuries-old traditional handball game when he visits the Scottish Borders town of Jedburgh.

Charles will be invited to start the game of hand ba’, a historic street sport played annually since 1704.

The full-contact game sees men and boys split into two teams based on where they live in the town – the Uppies and the Doonies.

In a contest that can last for hours, they each try to get the ball into a set of goals, with plenty of scrummaging involved.

The King’s visit on Thursday coincides with the town’s Jethart Callant Festival, which runs from June 20 to July 12.

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