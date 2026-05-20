"It’s well it didn’t land on my head," the King said to a member of the public afterwards.

King Charles III waves to well-wishers during a visit to the Newcastle Community Cinema. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The King appeared unfazed by an unfortunate incident when a seagull pooed on his jacket during a visit to a seaside resort, where he celebrated the work of local charities.

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Charles joked about the encounter, which left a mark on the bottom of his suit jacket as he toured the Northern Ireland town of Newcastle. The King was about to start a meet and greet with the public that lined crash barriers along the main street when the bird’s droppings struck, hitting Charles and those around him, including the press. Irene Marting, 64, from the village of Dromara near Lisburn, was waiting in the crowds with her sister Paula Leitch to see the King and witnessed the incident unfold from across the street. Read more: The King and I...at the cinema: Charles gets 'VIP' movie ticket for beloved seaside cinema Read more: King ‘wants a royal hip-hop lesson’ after being wowed by performance during surprise Belfast visit

King Charles III meets wellwishers outside The Pantry Foodbank. Picture: Alamy

After sharing a joke with Charles about the moment she said: “We were talking to the King about the seagull and he said ‘it’s well it didn’t land on my head’. “Somebody was trying to get him to put a coat on, but he didn’t, being hit by a seagull, it’s supposed to be good luck. “We’re so thrilled he’s come to Northern Ireland to see us, and it’s really nice to see him in Newcastle.” Earlier, the King hailed “amazing” foodbank volunteers when he packed boxes of groceries for those in need during his second day in Ulster. Charles was given the task of filling two boxes with bread, vegetables, tinned goods and toiletries when he met helpers from the Pantry Foodbank based in a church in Newcastle. He was told by the Pantry’s chairman, John O’Neill, that the items were for one individual, and later, while looking at boxes destined for a family, he made the volunteers laugh when he touched a toilet roll and said, “very important”.

Queen Camilla meets well-wishers on her walk through the village of Hillsborough. Picture: Alamy